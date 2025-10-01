 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

New MD takes the reins as loss adjusting firm completes MBO

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Independent loss adjusting business Williams Pitt has undergone a management buy-out.

As part of the MBO, Craig Moxon and Jon Lodge, the joint managing directors and owners of the business for the past 15 years, will be stepping back from their day-to-day operational roles.

However, the firm added the duo “will remain on the board of directors for the foreseeable future, continuing to provide strategic insight to ensure the ongoing success of the business”.

MBO team

The new MBO team, consisting of current board directors Andrew Morgan, Laura Mellars, and Lindsay Cubbage, will now

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division
Broker Expo Countdown 2025: Arch’s Stuart Danskin

As we count down to Broker Expo next week, we caught up with Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division, who shares his top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business and insights on Arch’s product clinic at the upcoming event.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: