New MD takes the reins as loss adjusting firm completes MBO

Independent loss adjusting business Williams Pitt has undergone a management buy-out.

As part of the MBO, Craig Moxon and Jon Lodge, the joint managing directors and owners of the business for the past 15 years, will be stepping back from their day-to-day operational roles.

However, the firm added the duo “will remain on the board of directors for the foreseeable future, continuing to provide strategic insight to ensure the ongoing success of the business”.

MBO team

The new MBO team, consisting of current board directors Andrew Morgan, Laura Mellars, and Lindsay Cubbage, will now