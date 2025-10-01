New MD takes the reins as loss adjusting firm completes MBO
Independent loss adjusting business Williams Pitt has undergone a management buy-out.
As part of the MBO, Craig Moxon and Jon Lodge, the joint managing directors and owners of the business for the past 15 years, will be stepping back from their day-to-day operational roles.
However, the firm added the duo “will remain on the board of directors for the foreseeable future, continuing to provide strategic insight to ensure the ongoing success of the business”.MBO team
The new MBO team, consisting of current board directors Andrew Morgan, Laura Mellars, and Lindsay Cubbage, will now
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Video Q&A: Arch Insurance’s Mike Bottle on standing out in the mid-corporate space
In this video Mike Bottle, managing director, Arch Insurance UK Regional discusses how the business has evolved over recent years.
Brunel launches specialist tech broker
Brunel Group has launched BrunelTech, a specialist broker for the technology industry.
MGA Ripe names second CUO in less than a year
UK Digital MGA Ripe has appointed Sean Carney as its new chief underwriting officer.
MGA completes MBO from broker parent
Blackthorn has sold its MGA subsidiary Samphire Risk via a CEO-led buyout backed by Kantara Capital.
Cullum-backed investment vehicle supports MGA’s Series A funding round
Minority Broker Partnerships, an investment vehicle backed by Towergate founder and former Global Risk Partners [now Brown & Brown Europe] chairman Peter Cullum, has backed drone specialist MGA Moonrock Insurance for an undisclosed sum.
Allianz confirms motor trade staff consultation amid offshoring move
Allianz is holding a consultation process with staff as it changes its motor trade business with a new centre of excellence for underwriting in the UK alongside a team for non-complex renewals in Trivandrum, India, Insurance Age can reveal.
Broker Expo Countdown 2025: Arch’s Stuart Danskin
As we count down to Broker Expo next week, we caught up with Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the Arch Insurance UK regional division, who shares his top advice for brokers wanting to place specialist liability business and insights on Arch’s product clinic at the upcoming event.
Howden opens West Sussex office
Howden has opened an office in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, following the appointment of Joe Clarke as branch director.