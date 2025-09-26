Taskforce to look at rising costs of motorsport that pose ‘serious challenge’ to future

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has launched a new taskforce to provide clarity on motor sport insurance and the impact of its rising costs.

The FIA Motorsport Insurance Task Force will seek to address what it describes as “escalating premiums, restricted coverage, and reduced access to insurance that risks the sustainability and growth of motor sport at a global level”.

The FIA is committed to ensuring motor sport and mobility are safe, sustainable, affordable, and accessible, while driving global growth.

According to the FIA it will examine the scale, scope, and impact of these challenges; identify the core issues and root causes