Market Movement Index: All change
New analysis from Broker Insights reveals a shifting picture as higher premium risks move more, softer rates take hold and brokers shift to use smaller, dynamic providers over traditional markets. Rachel Gordon reports.
The latest Market Movement Index relating to Q1 2025 reveals a number of key changes reflecting brokers’ decisions on where to place business.
Notably, it shows policies are moving more frequently at renewal – and that smaller insurers such as MGAs are winning a bigger share of the market. We are in the early days of a softer market and brokers are taking full advantage of it.
This quarterly analysis from Broker Insights is based on an expanded database of £3.8bn (compared to £2.1bn previously)
