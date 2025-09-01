 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

New specialist healthcare and medical malpractice MGA launched

Noah Jamal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Superian Insurance Group has launched Scious Underwriting, a specialty Lloyd’s coverholder and MGA specialising in healthcare and medical malpractice risks.

Backed by 100% Lloyd’s capacity, Scious is headed up by group managing director, Dr Edwin Rajadurai, and, “will be the first of its kind in providing a super specialist approach to underwriting, backed by 100% Lloyd’s capacity”, according to Superian. 

The launch underscores our commitment to our broker-clients in expanding our offering and global footprint in a highly strategic manner.

It added: “Dr Rajadurai brings a wealth of medical malpractice and healthcare insurance experience, combined

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

welcome-6-2016
SRG adds five-strong team led by Manwaring

Specialist Risk Group has invested in its real estate, legal indemnities and rights of light capability with the arrival of a five-strong team led by Mark Manwaring, growing the offering to seven people.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: