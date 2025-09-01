New specialist healthcare and medical malpractice MGA launched

Superian Insurance Group has launched Scious Underwriting, a specialty Lloyd’s coverholder and MGA specialising in healthcare and medical malpractice risks.

Backed by 100% Lloyd’s capacity, Scious is headed up by group managing director, Dr Edwin Rajadurai, and, “will be the first of its kind in providing a super specialist approach to underwriting, backed by 100% Lloyd’s capacity”, according to Superian.

The launch underscores our commitment to our broker-clients in expanding our offering and global footprint in a highly strategic manner.

It added: “Dr Rajadurai brings a wealth of medical malpractice and healthcare insurance experience, combined