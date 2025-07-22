 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

MGU teams up with HSB for construction launch

construction
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Victor Insurance UK has launched a contractors all risks insurance product targeting contractors and subcontractors with up to £20m in annual revenue.

Developed in collaboration with A-rated specialist engineering and technology insurer, HSB, the managing general underwriter’s CAR insurance offers policy maximums up to £10m per construction project.

Victor added that the policy is primarily designed to be a contract works insurance offering for contractors, but also includes defined coverage for defective design, BIM [building information modelling] licensing and BREEAM certification, technology-based monitoring and modelling tools, remote

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: