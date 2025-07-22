MGU teams up with HSB for construction launch

Victor Insurance UK has launched a contractors all risks insurance product targeting contractors and subcontractors with up to £20m in annual revenue.

Developed in collaboration with A-rated specialist engineering and technology insurer, HSB, the managing general underwriter’s CAR insurance offers policy maximums up to £10m per construction project.

Victor added that the policy is primarily designed to be a contract works insurance offering for contractors, but also includes defined coverage for defective design, BIM [building information modelling] licensing and BREEAM certification, technology-based monitoring and modelling tools, remote