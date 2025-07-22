MGU teams up with HSB for construction launch
Victor Insurance UK has launched a contractors all risks insurance product targeting contractors and subcontractors with up to £20m in annual revenue.
Developed in collaboration with A-rated specialist engineering and technology insurer, HSB, the managing general underwriter’s CAR insurance offers policy maximums up to £10m per construction project.
Victor added that the policy is primarily designed to be a contract works insurance offering for contractors, but also includes defined coverage for defective design, BIM [building information modelling] licensing and BREEAM certification, technology-based monitoring and modelling tools, remote
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Biba’s Trudgill on advertising cut through and ‘huge groundswell’ of support
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s first national advertising campaign to promote insurance brokers to SMEs has led to an increase in firms saying they would use a broker and raised the name recognition of the trade body, initial data has indicated.
Aviva leans into digital with enhanced freight liability insurance launch
Aviva Global, Corporate and Specialty has rolled out freight liability insurance on Acturis for the first time alongside making the enhanced version available on Fast Trade.
UK brokers and MGAs rebranded ‘to drive scale’
HW Kaufman Group has unveiled plans to consolidate its broking and underwriting brands outside of North America.
Pen seals new solicitors’ PI facility after IGI capacity deal ends early
Pen Underwriting has put new solicitors’ professional indemnity business on hold while it finalises a new long-term capacity deal for the product line.
CFC eyeing up £5bn+ London Stock Exchange listing – FT
CFC is exploring options including listing on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Financial Times.
Clear boosts revenue by nearly one-quarter in 2024
Clear Group grew revenue by 24.5% to £93m in the year ended 31 October 2024, Insurance Age can reveal.
UK Broker Awards 2025 shortlist revealed
Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2025 UK Broker Awards.
Education key as AI adoption faster than ever, says CFC’s Radu
Focusing on the end client and education programmes spanning policyholders, brokers and insurers is key to success as companies ramp up the use of artificial intelligence, CFC head of technology Aura Radu told Insurance Age.