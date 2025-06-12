Ex rugby and NFL star to lead MGA’s UK and EU growth
Former NY Jets and Saracens player Hayden Smith has been promoted to regional CEO of MGA United Risk to oversee the expansion of its EU, UK and British Commonwealth business.
His promotion follows the spin-out of United Risk from Nebraska-based Applied Underwriters in April creating a platform it noted “comprised of 28 different MGA and MGU programs, spanning more than 30 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, with more than 250 insurance professionals”.
In total United Risk has five offices throughout the EU and UK, including Applied Financial Lines headed by Jeroen Claesen, its president and CUO for Europe and the Middle East.
