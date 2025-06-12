Insurance Age

Ex rugby and NFL star to lead MGA’s UK and EU growth

Hayden Smith
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Former NY Jets and Saracens player Hayden Smith has been promoted to regional CEO of MGA United Risk to oversee the expansion of its EU, UK and British Commonwealth business.

His promotion follows the spin-out of United Risk from Nebraska-based Applied Underwriters in April creating a platform it noted “comprised of 28 different MGA and MGU programs, spanning more than 30 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, with more than 250 insurance professionals”.

In total United Risk has five offices throughout the EU and UK, including Applied Financial Lines headed by Jeroen Claesen, its president and CUO for Europe and the Middle East.

We will be [now

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: