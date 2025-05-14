Biba 2025 Countdown: Alps and Consilium Risk Solutions

It is the first morning of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s Conference and Matt Pini, managing partner of Consilium Risk Solutions, and Julian Tomlinson chairman of Alps, are the final pair to offer up their thoughts.

The tagline for the 2025 Biba conference is ‘New Era’. In your view, what does the ‘New Era’ of insurance broking look like?

Julian Tomlinson: “For Alps the New Era for insurance is where the industry says goodbye to the “claims culture” of old. No more ambulance chasers cold calling morning, noon and night. The industry, regulators and government have finally successfully put an end to those shady, premium inflating practices.

However, brokers must be careful not to allow their clients to fall