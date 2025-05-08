MGA strikes first UK deal of 2025 with PI specialist buy
Optio Group has bought UK-based MGA Custodian Management for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.
Founded in 2013 by managing director Zahid Naqvi, Custodian is a specialist in professional indemnity and management liability.
Deepak Soni, CEO of Optio Group, pictured, recently told Insurance Age the specialty MGA was “constantly searching for high-quality, speciality, underwriting-focused European MGAs and that includes the UK”.
Its recent European deals have included Italian MGA, Heca S.r.l., Norwegian-based MGA S Insurance AS, Netherlands-and-Brussels based MGA Den Hartigh and Luxembourg
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Axa Commercial enhances management liability offering
Axa Commercial has launched a revamped management liability proposition under its new ‘Prevent and Protect’ banner.
Rokstone adds Goodearl for UK & Ireland casualty division launch
Rokstone has recruited Lewis Goodearl from Convex as head of its new UK and Ireland casualty division.
New commercial broker Monteith launches with £1m target in first three months
Scott McLuskey has launched Monteith Corporate Risk with offices in Glasgow and London targeting £1m of premiums in its first three months of trading.
CFC launches ‘simplified’ IP cover
CFC has launched a new “simplified” intellectual property product.
Ex-Aviva boss Tiernan named new CEO at Lloyd’s
Patrick Tiernan has landed the top job at Lloyd’s being promoted to CEO, the marketplace has confirmed.
AUB UK Retail targeting 25 deals in 18 months
AUB UK Retail is looking to make 25 buys before the end of next year, with CEO Bob Pybus eyeing up building a £1bn premium business through acquisitions and organic growth, Insurance Age can reveal.
Markel launches clinical trials product
Markel Insurance has launched a clinical trials insurance product, which it stated has been designed to support research and product development on an international scale.
Direct Commercial rolls out larger commercial vehicles product on Acturis
Direct Commercial has launched Haul In One Truck IHP on the Acturis platform, extending the availability of its Haul In One proposition to include larger commercial vehicles and staking a claim for an industry first.