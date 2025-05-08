Insurance Age

MGA strikes first UK deal of 2025 with PI specialist buy

Optio Group has bought UK-based MGA Custodian Management for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.

Founded in 2013 by managing director Zahid Naqvi, Custodian is a specialist in professional indemnity and management liability.

Deepak Soni, CEO of Optio Group, pictured, recently told Insurance Age the specialty MGA was “constantly searching for high-quality, speciality, underwriting-focused European MGAs and that includes the UK”. 

Its recent European deals have included Italian MGA, Heca S.r.l., Norwegian-based MGA S Insurance AS, Netherlands-and-Brussels based MGA Den Hartigh and Luxembourg

