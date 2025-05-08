MGA strikes first UK deal of 2025 with PI specialist buy

Optio Group has bought UK-based MGA Custodian Management for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval. Founded in 2013 by managing director Zahid Naqvi, Custodian is a specialist in professional indemnity and management liability. Deepak Soni, CEO of Optio Group, pictured, recently told Insurance Age the specialty MGA was “constantly searching for high-quality, speciality, underwriting-focused European MGAs and that includes the UK”. Its recent European deals have included Italian MGA, Heca S.r.l., Norwegian-based MGA S Insurance AS, Netherlands-and-Brussels based MGA Den Hartigh and Luxembourg

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy. If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk