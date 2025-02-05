Insurance Age

Pen promotes Breslin to lead new commercial arm as Webb retires

Sarah Breslin Pen
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Pen Underwriting has announced a restructure following the decision by Richard Webb, MD of UK Financial Lines and Specialty Liability, to retire in June this year.

The structural change also follows the geographic expansion of Pen into Ireland last year, with the acquisition of Wexford-based haulage and transportation specialist Wrightway Underwriting.

The move will see the MGA bring together the previous specialty and UK financial lines and specialty liability divisions, under the leadership of Sarah Breslin, pictured, as managing director of the new commercial UK and Ireland division.

Bringing together all our commercial underwriting expertise will provide

