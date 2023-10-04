Resilience ups cyber limits with RSA/Accredited capacity deal

Cyber insurance provider Resilience has expanded its underwriting capacity limits to £10m for insureds in the UK and European Union.

It reported the increase had been made possible through a partnership with RSA Insurance and the R&Q-owned Accredited.

This additional capacity adds to the existing capabilities of Resilience in the UK and EU, and is supported by HDI Global Specialty.

“We’re delighted to build on our partnership with Resilience, and work with them to bring their cyber risk solutions and unrivaled level of expertise to the UK and European markets,” said Steve Watson, managing director of UK Specialty Lines at