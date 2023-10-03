Ripe grew turnover 17% in 2022

Insurtech Ripe grew turnover by 17% in 2022 to £27.2m as policy count also rose in the year.

The firm flagged that the results maintained its 15-year record of revenue rises. However, despite the rise in turnover gross profit margin fell year-on-year by 9%.

12%

Ripe increased its number of policyholders by 12% over the course of the year to 315,000.

According to Ripe, this was due to its focus on expansion and increasing the headcount, which rose 27% during the year with the technology and marketing divisions now accounting for more than half of its employee base.

