Markel targets ‘real opportunity’ with construction launch
Markel has developed a new product for the UK construction sector.
Markel Construction comes with a dedicated 10-man underwriting team led by head of construction underwriting – UK, Martin Parker.
“There is a real opportunity in the construction sector for a product that meets both the specialist insurance requirements, and the extended business needs of contractors operating in this space,” said Parker.
“Markel Construction delivers what our customers have told us they need, and we are delighted to be announcing the launch of our offering today.”
The launch
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
London-based 1783 Group joins Brokerslink
Brokerslink has added sports, music and entertainment contingency broker 1783 Group to its network.
Zurich UK hires head of mid-market
The provider has promoted Morgan Lyons to head up its mid-market business division.
Partners& expands into Kent with broker buy
Partners& has bought East Malling-based broker NexGen Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.
Markerstudy 'temporarily' suspends product lines as part of Tradex transfer
Markerstudy has reiterated its “commitment to intermediaries is as strong as ever” amid speculation that it is pulling products from the broker market.
Insurers urged to help nightlife industry amid fears of a capacity crisis
With the UK nightlife insurance market dominated by one capacity provider, industry experts have called for more competition amid fears any scaling back or exit would have severe consequences on the sector.
Allianz commits to investing in local structure to support brokers
“The strength of the Allianz commercial business in the UK is without doubt our local, regional capability in those markets and the ability to deliver,” Allianz Holdings CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.
Profits drop at Allianz Holdings in first half 2023 as GWP tops £2bn
Operating profit fell 5.5% at Allianz Holdings in the first six months of the year to £112.8m as the combined operating ratio deteriorated to 96.6% from 96.0% in the same period of 2022.
Tradex capacity growing to £450m after Pollen Street deal
As part of the Pollen Street Capital acquisition, Tradex’s capacity is growing from around £100m of gross written premium to £450m, Markerstudy group chief underwriting officer Gary Humphreys told Insurance Age.