Markel targets ‘real opportunity’ with construction launch

construction
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Markel has developed a new product for the UK construction sector.

Markel Construction comes with a dedicated 10-man underwriting team led by head of construction underwriting – UK, Martin Parker.

“There is a real opportunity in the construction sector for a product that meets both the specialist insurance requirements, and the extended business needs of contractors operating in this space,” said Parker.

“Markel Construction delivers what our customers have told us they need, and we are delighted to be announcing the launch of our offering today.”

