CFC expands transactional liability offering to benefit small to mid-size M&A deals

Specialist insurer CFC has expanded its suite of transaction liability products with the launch of a new solution to cover title to shares risks (TTS insurance).

TTS insurance provides excess coverage for loss arising out of a breach of title and ownership representations and warranties in an M&A transaction and can be placed alongside buy-side M&A insurance, CFC explained.

“We are delighted to offer TTS insurance as part of a single buy-side R&W placement, meaning the quote to bind process is seamless, with brokers and clients only having to engage with a single underwriter to secure both R&W and TTS coverage,” added Angus Marshall, head of transaction