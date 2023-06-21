Insurance Age

Commercial Express teams up with Brit and Ascot for shop scheme

high street
Managing general agent Commercial Express has unveiled a new shop scheme.

Underwritten by Brit and Ascot Underwriting, the product is targeted at core high street trades such as general grocers, newsagents, off licences and clothing retailers, among others.

A key feature is the acceptance of sums insured of up to £3m.

The scheme allows for multiple shops to be covered under a single policy, streamlining the process and offering convenience to policyholders, the MGA added.

Meet the MGA: Inperio

After applying for a holiday job, Inperio director Simon Lovat began a career in insurance and rose through the ranks of the industry. He now runs a successful managing general agency and a number of businesses that sit alongside it. He gives his tips on how to make it in the challenging, but rewarding, MGA space.

