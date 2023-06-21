Commercial Express teams up with Brit and Ascot for shop scheme
Managing general agent Commercial Express has unveiled a new shop scheme.
Underwritten by Brit and Ascot Underwriting, the product is targeted at core high street trades such as general grocers, newsagents, off licences and clothing retailers, among others.
A key feature is the acceptance of sums insured of up to £3m.
The scheme allows for multiple shops to be covered under a single policy, streamlining the process and offering convenience to policyholders, the MGA added.
