Commercial Express teams up with Brit and Ascot for shop scheme

Managing general agent Commercial Express has unveiled a new shop scheme.

Underwritten by Brit and Ascot Underwriting, the product is targeted at core high street trades such as general grocers, newsagents, off licences and clothing retailers, among others.

A key feature is the acceptance of sums insured of up to £3m.

The scheme allows for multiple shops to be covered under a single policy, streamlining the process and offering convenience to policyholders, the MGA added.

