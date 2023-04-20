UK Broker Awards open for entries – get yours in now

The 2023 UK Broker Awards returns this year at a new venue during a new month.

The only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers will take place on the 12 October, during UK Broker Week, to celebrate the very best that the profession has to offer.

Held at the Vox, NEC, Birmingham, the categories cover everything from digital excellence to claims, schemes to customer engagement, deals and training, as well as acclaiming the best personal lines, commercial lines and overall broker of the year.

With a closing date of 19 May, the UKBA are free to enter. Don’t delay, get working