Sutton Winson snapped up by acquisitive broking group
Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks have been acquired by Acrisure.
The deal means Acrisure, whose US-parent is a top ten global broker, now handles £175m premium in the UK.
The Sutton Winson and SSR brand names will continue to exist under the umbrella of Acrisure.
Two changes at the top are Gary Uren, who has been at SSR since the start in 1989, will take over the managing director role from John Ludley. Ludley becomes executive chair.
Gareth Roberts, who joined Sutton Winson in 2018, becomes managing director. He replaces David Thomson who remains at the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Most read
- MVP invests in Yorkshire broker
- FCA threat of premium finance crackdown rises amid ‘fairness’ concerns
- County Group buys North Wales broker
- Bravo Networks offers staff fully funded apprenticeships
- No major impact on insurers by inflation: report
- TL Dallas to expand into Cumbria
- Alan Atkins new CEO at MCE Insurance