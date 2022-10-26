Sutton Winson snapped up by acquisitive broking group 

Sutton Winson and Sutton Specialist Risks have been acquired by Acrisure.

The deal means Acrisure, whose US-parent is a top ten global broker, now handles £175m premium in the UK.

The Sutton Winson and SSR brand names will continue to exist under the umbrella of Acrisure.

Two changes at the top are Gary Uren, who has been at SSR since the start in 1989, will take over the managing director role from John Ludley. Ludley becomes executive chair.

Gareth Roberts, who joined Sutton Winson in 2018, becomes managing director. He replaces David Thomson who remains at the