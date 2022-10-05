Ardonagh Specialty to buy Oxford Insurance Group
Ardonagh Specialty has today announced that it has agreed to acquire Lloyd’s broker Oxford Insurance Group.
Oxford operates across several specialisms including professional indemnity, property, general liability, marine and energy. Its businesses include UK-based Lloyd’s broker Oxford Insurance Brokers, James Hampden International and MGB Insurance Brokers, as well as MGA and wholesale businesses, Swiss and Liechtenstein UNIS and Dubai-based Antarah.
It was previously known as Trireme Insurance Group, the international subsidiary of U.S. Risk Insurance Group, and rebranded as Oxford Insurance Group
