MGA Spring Insure enters the commercial PI market with McManus hire
Spring Insure, the specialist financial and professional lines managing general agent, has appointed Paula McManus as senior professional indemnity underwriter effective 3 October 2022, Insurance Age can reveal.
She will lead Spring’s new professional indemnity team which will start with two people, but the MGA expects it to have as many as eight staff by this time next year.
The business currently has 25 employees across London, Guernsey and Ireland.
During her career, McManus has managed PI portfolios for insurers including CNA, Beazley and Alterra. She joins from Burns & Wilcox where she was head of PI underwriting - London.
Nathan Sewell, Spring CEO, said: “Paula’s appointment marks our expansion
