Freeway announces £250m deal with Sabre

Taxi and courier insurance specialist Freeway UK Insurance Services has appointed Sabre Insurance Group as an exclusive underwriting partner for its MGA portfolio.

The £250m deal will stretch over a period of five years, during which the motor insurer will underwrite Freeway’s insurance policies for private hire, executive hire, public hire, courier and Uber drivers.

Paul McCracken, chief executive officer at Freeway, commented: “At Freeway, we believe exceptional drivers deserve exceptional