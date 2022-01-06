Aston Lark buys Phoenix Healthcare

Phoenix Healthcare, which was established in 1996 and is based in Oadby, Leicestershire has been acquired by Aston Lark for an undisclosed sum.

Paul Wright, founding director of Phoenix Healthcare, said: “Both Lee Shorter and I have over 35 years’ experience in the industry, and are delighted to choose Aston Lark as the long-term partner for our business. We firmly believe that they will be a great home for our staff and share our client-first approach to corporate healthcare broking.”

