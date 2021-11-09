Insurance Age Broker Survey: Commercial Lines
Arch Insurance - Gold
Aviva - Silver
Zurich - Bronze
QBE
Covéa Insurance
Allianz
NIG
Ageas
AXA
RSA
Insurance Age Commercial Lines Survey – Arch takes the gold
Talk about neck and neck. Less than two percentage points separate the top three commercial insurers, but by a whisker, Arch Insurance has secured the gold position in the Insurance Age Commercial Lines Survey.
In the average scores, Arch gained 74.92%, with a very close second taken by Aviva, which achieve 73.23
