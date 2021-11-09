Insurance Age Broker Survey: Small Commercial Combined
Arch Insurance - Gold
Aviva - Silver
Covéa - Bronze
Zurich
Allianz
Pen Underwriting
Ageas
AXA
RSA
Hiscox
Insurance Age Small Commercial Combined Survey – Arch Insurance triumphs
The SME sector is a crowded one and this means brokers can select from a wide range of potential suitors. It is also the case that products often contain many similar features and so brokers may be influences not only by price, but also claims service and efficient technology
