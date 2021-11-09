Insurance Age

Insurance Age Broker Survey: Small Commercial Combined

  • Rachel Gordon
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
Top 10 Small Commercial Combined insurers

 

Arch Insurance - Gold
Aviva  - Silver
Covéa  - Bronze
Zurich
Allianz
Pen Underwriting
Ageas
AXA
RSA
Hiscox

 

Insurance Age Small Commercial Combined Survey – Arch Insurance triumphs
The SME sector is a crowded one and this means brokers can select from a wide range of potential suitors. It is also the case that products often contain many similar features and so brokers may be influences not only by price, but also claims service and efficient technology

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Commercial

Most read

  1. News Analysis - “Everybody’s service is rubbish” – insurer service uncovered
  2. Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
  3. The exclusive Insurance Age Broker Satisfaction Survey reveals 2021’s top insurers.
  4. Aviva’s claims director exits
  5. Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
  6. Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical
  7. Profile: Licence to chill - GRP's group CEO Mike Bruce

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: