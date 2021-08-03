PIB’s Barbon adds Rent4sure to portfolio

Barbon Insurance, which is part of PIB Group, has bought lettings software and systems specialist, Rent4sure, for an undisclosed sum.

Rent4sure is an all-in-one lettings platform for UK agents providing specialist services and expert support alongside the latest referencing software, designed to help letting agents grow their business with security and confidence.

Formed in 2009, Rent4sure has grown organically via a combination of wider distribution, product diversification and investment in