In-depth - liability: The future of construction PI

Are there any solutions to the loss of capacity and increasing premiums in construction PI? Martin Friel investigates

It was ‘Decile 10’ – the Lloyd’s 2018 review of underperforming syndicates – that did it for the UK construction professional indemnity (PI) market.

The review found that PI was performing very poorly in a number of syndicates and insisted that remediation plans for these books be drawn up or risk being closed down. The response of many was to drastically reduce appetite or simply pull out of the market completely, which had an immediate knock-on effect across the market.

A poll of members of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association in January this year found that 92% of contractors have experienced ‘substantial’ premium increases, with 22% saying they had at least doubled.

While only representing one part of the wider construction sector, their experience is not unique and is repeated across the contracting spectrum. Indeed, Ardmore, one of the UK’s largest construction firms, pointed directly to PI costs as part explanation for a drop in profit from £25.1m to £11.1m.

That construction is feeling the pinch from a suddenly hardened PI market is well established, but what is driving it?

“It has been a soft market for a long time, so when the correction comes, it comes with a vengeance,” says Charlie Case, senior account executive at Gallagher. “It comes with the claims history.”

Adding further pressure is what appears to be a lack of confidence among underwriters that construction firms understand their exposures and, more worryingly, are managing them properly.

There has been a tendency for the lead firm on a project to insist that all contractors have their own PI cover in place, whether they need it or not. This, the theory goes, limits the lead firm’s ultimate liability and, by extension, reduces the need to manage the project risks properly.

“Having PI cover is becoming a requirement for contractors as part of the tender process,” says Kevin Whitehead, director at Perry Appleton Group.

“Regardless of whether they have any exposure to the design side of it, we’ve had to secure this cover on their behalf.

“I have had clients for 15 years and they have never needed PI cover but in the last two to three years, it has now become a requirement.”

Perfect storm

Factor in the shockwaves that the Grenfell fire brought into the insurance market, and you have what some are calling a perfect storm.

This perfect storm is making insurers and underwriters very nervous. They have responded by reducing capacity and cover, pulling out of the market, increasing rates and excesses and putting firms seeking terms under far more scrutiny than ever before.

“It’s volatile,” says Case, “but the rapid increase in rates is not being seen across the board. It has allowed underwriters to be pickier but there is no predictability.”

He says that even clients who are claim-free and not operating in exceptionally risky areas are having their options limited.

So, what can a broker do in these circumstances where uncertainty is the only certainty?

There is an opportunity to help their clients evidence that they are not just part of the crowd – that they are a viable risk. Brokers are reporting that underwriters are seeking much more information from businesses about their credentials, performance and claims history.

“To broke PI in construction now, to get best possible terms, you have to put a huge amount more information together,” says Simon Mabb, MD of Romero Insurance Brokers.

“They want to see CVs for people, back history on previous contracts, all sorts of information. The more information you can provide, the more likely you will get an underwriter to offer terms.”

Other than entering into protracted negotiations with insurers, trying to find alternative markets or accept whatever terms are offered, what are the options for brokers?

Not many but there is one alternative that is getting some airtime in the construction press – insurance-backed alliances.

Other options

In basic terms, all parties involved in an alliance-based construction project will assume a proportionate share of responsibility for delivering the project to spec and cost. The insurance element, Integrated Project Insurance, is very different to PI – it protects against financial risk rather than liability.

Dudley College was the first project to be undertaken in this way and it seems to have been a success. There have been two further projects but, those aside, this approach doesn’t seem to have taken off. It does, however, have its cheerleaders.

Professor Rudi Klein is the chief executive of the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ Group and a barrister specialising in construction law.

“With the alliance approach, everything is integrated,” he says. “One insurance policy, one project management account, one set of contracts for everybody.

“As there is no liability insurance involved, there is no fault. It helps to get construction out of the dark ages where the procurement process is 200-years old and is so fragmented.”

He fears that with PI rates soaring, construction firms will opt to not take out the insurance at all and just take the risk.

“Rather than crossing fingers and hoping for the best, there is an alternative here. Insurers and brokers should be talking to industry clients and telling them there is another way.”

But the knowledge of (and enthusiasm for) this approach within the insurance industry seems to be lacking.

Tracy Keep, senior account executive at Gallagher says that, while this approach may work on individual, large projects, the way UK legal and insurance systems work means that it would be difficult to make it work in practice at any meaningful scale.

“We would always welcome innovative thought, but the legal system, contracts and insurance policies are all designed to apportion blame,” she says. “I would love to think there is an alternative model, but in practical and cost terms, it’s tough [to apply] to every single project.”

Insurer negotiations Willis Towers Watson offers some advice on how firms should approach those increasingly tough insurer negotiations. Engage and address specific concerns: Early engagement with the renewal process is critical. Meeting your insurers can pay dividends, enhancing relationships and allowing underwriters to see beyond the paperwork and get a feel for the culture of a business.

Highlight risk management processes: Providing evidence of entrenched and effective internal processes and risk management systems is expected and vital.

Highlight supply chain management processes: Emphasising robust supply chain management should serve to mitigate insurer concerns about supply chain frailties. Provide evidence to insurers of your positive relationships with an established supply chain.

Highlight contractual risk management processes: Evidencing effective contractual risk management to insurers is crucial and, of course, the benefits of appropriate contractual protections will not be limited to facilitating cheaper PI premiums.

Changing attitudes

Ruth Lawrence, partner at Keoghs, agrees but sees the barriers to wider adoption lying within the construction industry itself.

“What I think you’ll see coming out of the Grenfell enquiry is a need to make a move towards people working together in construction projects,” she says.

“In construction, people are engaged to do individual things with no overall oversight and when there is a problem, people are quick to seek [to apportion] blame.

“To minimise payments on alliance projects, you have to change the attitude of the contractors and professionals so if there is a problem everyone is open about it and trying to resolve it rather than protecting their position.”

She believes this is a “big ask” for the construction industry but hopes that if legislation and regulation moves in this direction, then insurance policies will follow.

But there is an argument that rather than sit and wait for the law and the construction industry to do the moving, the insurance sector could be doing more to bring this approach to clients’ attention.

In particular, brokers appear to be in an excellent position to act as a facilitator between potential alliances and an apparently apathetic insurer population. With a little bit of open-mindedness and willingness to make the effort, brokers could find themselves in a position to be more than just the bearers of bad news.

They could forge a role as facilitators of a new, more sustainable approach and bring much-needed change to the way the construction industry currently operates.