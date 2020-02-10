Mactavish warns of underinsurance in commercial property
Consultancy says that cyber elements of commercial property cover are increasingly being removed.
Mactavish has warned that cyber elements are increasingly being removed from commercial property policies.
The insurance consultancy said it has seen the removal of data loss and IT breakdown cover even if the loss arises from ‘traditional’ incidents such as fire.
Mactavish noted that the move was leaving businesses unknowingly exposed and underinsured.
Trend
Mactavish claimed that the trend was kick-started by Lloyd’s of London and the Prudential Regulation Authority requesting greater clarity over the cyber coverage of commercial property policies.
It has since observed the removal of “loosely tech-related elements” of cover and the guiding of clients to standalone cyber insurance.
The consultancy suggested that the cyber market is ill-prepared for the change in approach, saying that it lacks sufficient capacity to write large property risks.
Research
Rob Smart, technical director at Mactavish said: “While we welcome attempts to bring greater transparency to the insurance market, the redrafting of many commercial property policies is leaving clients under-insured and exposed to a range of broadly ‘tech-related’ risks which they had believed would be covered.
“Some of the new wording we are seeing goes far beyond the intent of the Lloyd’s mandate, and it means clients are no longer covered in areas such as loss of data from flooding or a fire for example – even if it’s not related to a cyber-attack.
“Clients are being forced to take out separate cyber insurance to cover these excluded risks, but often this cannot meet their needs either without significant alterations.”
