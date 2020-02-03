GRP retains hub focus following Searchlight deal

The investment will help GRP continue to buy UK brokers according to newly promoted Mike Bruce.

The investment deal between Global Risk Partners (GRP) and Searchlight Capital Partners was signed yesterday (2 February) with the founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett, alongside Penta Capital, retaining a minority stake.

Mike Bruce, who as part of the deal will move from MD to group CEO, said keeping the expertise of Cullum, Margrett and original investor Penta would help with continuity for the broker.

Model

Bruce also stated that the investors were supportive of GRP’s ‘hub and spoke’ strategy.

He told Insurance Age: “Searchlight agree with us about the size of the opportunity in the UK market.

“They get the model and are supportive of that. There will be more buy and build in the regions.”

The deal is Searchlight’s first insurance investment in the UK but Bruce explained that the organisation also has experience of reinsurance and has invested more broadly in financial services.

According to Bruce there is no fixed timeline for the investment deal which is expected to receive regulatory approval around Q2 or 3.

A number of names had been mooted as key investment partners for GRP including Apax Partners and Cinven.

The deal with Searchlight is believed to have been concluded for around 14x Ebitda or 4x turnover.

Bruce commented: “There was a lot of interest but a lot of it came down to sharing ambitions.”

GRP’s most recent set of results showed it spent £68m in 2019 on acquisitions. The figures for the year also revealed turnover of £112.1m over the period. Operating profit also rose 173% from £10.2m to £27.8m. The broker also reported its run rate Ebitda at £50.0m.

Spending

In terms of a war chest to continue buying brokers across the UK Bruce declined to name a figure but he did suggest GRP had a “very strong pipeline” and there would be a continued focus on M&A.

GRP recently added The Birrell Group to its portfolio and bought the business to act as its Midlands hub.

He remarked that the investment deal had not slowed down GRP’s M&A plans and hinted that a freshly-inked deal could be announced as soon as next week.

“We’re hugely excited by it and it is good Peter, David and Penta are still involved – it is an endorsement of the model.”

Cullum and Margrett issued a joint statement about the deal earlier today: “We are both immensely proud of the business we have helped build from a standing start. In little over six years, it has grown to become one of the largest insurance intermediaries in the UK.

“We are delighted that Searchlight will become the new majority shareholder in GRP. Searchlight is an ideal partner and it was obvious from an early stage that its ambition for the business and understanding of the opportunity was closely aligned with the Group’s values and vision.”

