In-depth - construction: Building concern

Worries about cladding, higher personal injury costs and the knock-on effects of Brexit mean premiums for construction firms are going up. Sam Barrett finds out how brokers can help the sector

In spite of a slight fall in activity in UK commercial construction, demand for house building has helped the sector remain buoyant this year, according to the IHS Markit/CIPS Construction Index. But, as insurers get twitchy about some of the risks facing construction, brokers have an important role to play in ensuring these firms can access suitable cover.

Liability takes top spot in the insurers’ list of concerns, with Sarah Brailey, divisional director at THB Risk Solutions, saying the market is proving particularly challenging. “There are lots of issues with professional indemnity,” she says. “The Grenfell fire has highlighted exposure: although the initial focus was on the cladding sector this has rippled down into other areas, making it much more difficult to arrange affordable cover. Insurers are being really choosy.”

Problems accessing insurance cover were highlighted by the Construction Industry Council in a poll carried out among its members in February 2018. This found that while 80% of respondents had seen no increase in premiums, 10% had been hit with increases in excess of 50% or been refused cover altogether.

These findings are in line with what Steve Cox, executive director for the UK construction practice at Willis Towers Watson, has found. “We’ve seen increases in professional indemnity premiums of around 20% to 30% where a client has a good history, and 100% plus where their experience is poor,” he says. “The market has been losing money for years: Grenfell was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Under pressure

As well as premium increases, capacity has reduced and insurers have adopted less generous terms, moving from any one claims plus costs to in the aggregate with costs inclusive, lumping the legal fees into the overall level of cover.

Paul Beck, director at Amicus Insurance Solutions, says that, given the potential size of the legal costs, this can be problematic. “Legal fees can be as much as half the total cost when there’s a claim so construction firms should increase the limits on their PI cover,” he says. “The trouble is, when capacity’s already short, this compounds the problem.”

Concerns about the nature of the business they’re covering also means that insurers expect much more information when assessing risk, with the mere mention of the word cladding enough to send most into a spin. Stewart Ruffles, director of professional risks at Clear Insurance, says cladding questionnaires are becoming the norm. “Some insurers are adding these questions into their proposal forms as a matter of course, so the issue will not be overlooked in future,” he adds.

The Grenfell fire has highlighted exposure: although the initial focus was on the cladding sector this has rippled down into other areas, making it much more difficult to arrange affordable cover. Insurers are being really choosy Sarah Brailey

Other brokers have also seen insurers insisting that clients sign forms to say they’re not involved with a particular type of cladding. “I’ve had to ask clients to do this, even if they’ve never done any work of that nature,” says Bryan Banbury, managing director at Russell Scanlan. “It is a bit of an over-reaction.”

Client confidence

Although the PI market might be difficult, having cover is increasingly becoming a necessity on the UK’s construction sites. “More and more lead contractors are insisting that subcontractors have cover,” Beck explains. “It makes sense too: contractually there is so much buck passing that when something goes wrong a small contractor can find themselves taking the rap.”

While bracing a client for an increase in premium may be essential, there are ways to improve the chances of placing this type of business. As well as advising clients to allow as much time as possible to arrange cover, Banbury says stability can be a bonus. “If a firm has a good claims history and hasn’t moved between insurers every year, insurers will be more comfortable,” he explains. “Clients do expect it to be tougher this year and, in some situations, they may even have to stop certain activities if they want to secure cover.”

Although most expect current market conditions to continue for the rest of the year, there could be some relief on the horizon. Brailey explains: “We don’t expect the government will take full responsibility for the costs associated with replacing cladding but once it announces what it will do, insurers will be able to start moving on. There’s too much uncertainty at the moment.”

Construction – is it time for cyber insurance? The internet is changing the way most businesses operate, and firms in the construction sector are no exception. As well as using the internet for everything from ordering materials to running payroll, the growth of Building Information Modelling (BIM), where project information is shared online between all parties, is pushing more and more construction firms online. It’s also making them more prone to a cyber attack. More than 77,000 incidents of online crime took place in the construction sector in 2015, according to the government’s Commercial Victimisation Survey, with computer viruses and hacking the most common. As a result, cyber insurance should be a must according to Bryan Banbury, managing director at Russell Scanlan. “It’s not so important for a one or two man band, but any firm larger than this should definitely consider it,” he explains. “The market has improved and it’s possible to get wider cover at a reasonable price. I recently arranged £250,000 of cover for £700 a year.” He also advocates cyber crime cover, given the rise in social engineering, fake invoices and employee theft plus the large amounts of money that can be transferred by construction firms.

Personal injury

Another area where the insurance market has seen more than its fair share of uncertainty is in personal injury, where details of a revised Ogden rate have been awaited since it was unexpectedly reduced to -0.75% back in 2017.

As accidents are common in the construction sector, with statistics from the Health & Safety Executive showing that around 58,000 happen every year, premiums naturally increased when the rate was cut. However, while any increase is unwelcome, Ian McClure, executive director at Abbey Bond Lovis, says the effect was much less dramatic than in the motor insurance market. “Premiums did rise but availability of capacity kept them to a minimum,” he explains.

As a result, few expect to see any change when a new rate is announced later this year. Mike Ellis, managing director of Broker Network Underwriting, says that other factors are having an inflationary pressure on premiums. In particular, he points to the cost of prosthetics. “The technology around these have improved significantly, pushing up cost,” he says. “If someone loses a limb, reserves have to include a change of prosthetic every three years and, if they have active hobbies such as running, they might need a prosthetic especially for that.”

If a firm has a good claims history and hasn’t moved between insurers every year, insurers will be more comfortable. Clients do expect it to be tougher this year and, in some situations, they may even have to stop certain activities if they want to secure cover Bryan Banbury

Uncertain times

And, while concerns over Brexit have yet to dull the appetite for construction projects, the UK’s decision to leave the EU is causing issues for firms in the sector. UK construction is heavily dependent on EU workers. Although 10% of the UK’s construction workforce comes from the EU, this increases to 33% of those working on sites in London.

This could cause a number of issues, according to Doug Barnett, director, mid-market and customer risk management at Axa. “Reliance on migrant workers has suppressed wages in the sector so costs could rise,” he says. “Many materials are imported from the EU too, which could also mean margins are squeezed. Unfortunately, this pressure on costs coupled with a shortage of skilled labour could result in more accidents.”

While there’s plenty of uncertainty affecting risk in the construction sector, it could be argued that this is the perfect climate for the insurance industry to demonstrate its value. Supporting these businesses through the tougher times can turn them into long-standing clients.