In-depth - mid-market: Business built on partnerships

Aviva’s Dave Carey on risk prevention and forming partnerships with mid-market businesses

Ask any person walking down the street, a friend or family member, or even others within our industry, ‘what does an insurer do?’ and its probable that the answer you’ll get back will be along the lines of ‘they protect people when bad things happen’.

They might even go as far as to say ‘they pay out money when things go wrong’ (or don’t, such is the perception of our industry amongst the British public).

But what if an insurer was there to do more than just react and pick up the pieces when something bad happens? Yes, that is the fundamental element of what an insurer is there to do, and the basis on which we all purchase insurance policies, however, with the significant knowledge of the risks that we all face day-to-day, we know, as an insurer and broker community, we can do more.

At Aviva, we’re proud of the speed and level of service that we provide to resolve claims and support our customers when something does go wrong, but we also want to help prevent those incidents happening in the first place, or at least ensure that our customers are as well prepared as possible if they do.

This becomes even more imperative when it comes to commercial customers, given the wide variety of risks exposures that they face on a daily basis. And only gets more complex the larger those businesses are; multiple properties, large numbers of employees, fleets of vehicles on the roads, sophisticated equipment, systems and supply chains, the list goes on and on.

Large corporate organisations often have whole departments that manage their risk exposure and we work closely with those teams to ensure that what we offer to corporate customers supplements their in-house capabilities.

However, for the owner-managed and privately held businesses in the mid-market space, we know from experience that we can work alongside the existing capabilities of their insurance broker to provide risk prevention strategies, actions and implementations that can really add value to their business.

Whether its reviews of racking and storage in a warehouse, slip and trip testing in a retail outlet, driver training for businesses that have workforce on the roads, or thermal imaging and leak detection software that can identify potential issues in an office block, before they escalate.

Through our experienced team of in-house risk consultants, claims managers and large network of specialist partners we’re able to work with our broker partners to advise and educate on measures and procedures that can be put in place to help avoid claims from happening in the first place, as well as improving claims lifecycles and claims costs supported by claims trend analysis reporting.

Even non-traditional risks that may not previously have even been considered. For mid-market businesses, in fact all businesses, the strength of reputation amongst the customers and suppliers they serve is paramount to the success or failure of that business.

Businesses should be supported to manage their online reputation, monitoring social media and other online channels for content that could have an impact on the running of their business, and then work with the business to agree and implement an appropriate course of action, and avoid, where possible, anything negative from spreading.

Fully understanding their business, their challenges and their future goals is paramount in being able to serve the requirements of mid-market businesses. Each one is different and have their own specific ways of working, so to truly be a valued asset to that business we know we need to tailor to those needs rather than try to ‘put them in a box’.

This approach has led us to the development of our mid-market client relationship management proposition. This means that larger mid-market businesses, that have complex requirements, benefit from a direct single point of contact who will work with their broker to not only fully immerse themselves into the requirements of that business and offer joined up service from experts within Aviva.

Key to all of this is being ‘in it for the long haul’. A business that doesn’t plan for the future is unlikely to succeed, or remain successful for very long.

The success of working with commercial customers and brokers in implementing a prevention-led approach is based on a sustained long-term relationship, with broker and insurer being an integral part of the running of the business.

This structure not only allows us to provide the best possible service to customers, but to work with broker partners to reward loyalty and assist with wider issues that impact the running of their business; litigation, legislation, compliance, technology and globalisation, to name a few.

It may not sound ground breaking, but is so often overlooked. We truly believe that working together, in partnership, is the best way to help businesses achieve their ambitions today, tomorrow and in the future.

Dave Carey is head of Aviva Mid-Market