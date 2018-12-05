Finch Group buys Southampton-based Specialist Insurance Agency
Broker Network-owned Finch Group has bought Southampton-based Specialist Insurance Agency (SIA) for an undisclosed amount.
This is Finch’s seventh purchase since it became Broker Network’s first “regional powerhouse” in October 2016.
SIA specialises in insurance for commercial holiday home, landlord, home and home non-standard and the 24-year-old firm currently manages £4m of client premium.
Growth
The purchase is expected to bring additional capacity for growth to Finch and give it a stronger market foothold in the South.
“I have known the SIA team since they were first established and tracked their progress with great interest,” said Finch Group’s managing director Vince Gardner.
“For SIA to blend their team with ours in Southampton will enable us to create a £15m GWP [gross written premium] Southampton office, offering first class advice and service to our SME and private clients, with a true depth of broking and claims service.”
The SIA management team which includes Tony Quick, Gary Purcell and Joe Bowie will remain with the business alongside their members of staff.
Finch
Finch has previously bought Opus Risk Solutions, Miller & Co Insurance Brokers, Citymain Insurance Services, County Insurance Services and Taylor Beaumont.
The Reading-headquartered broker has increased its GWP in two years from £20m to £38m.
In addition to the recent purchase Finch has developed a risk management consultancy in a bid to support commercial customers with a more refined service.
