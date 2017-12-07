Sedgwick buys Cunningham Lindsey

Brokers promised it will be business as usual.

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, the owner of Vericlaim, has bought loss adjuster Cunningham Lindsey for an undisclosed amount.

Sedgwick, which has its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, stressed that the two firms were complementary.

A spokesperson for Cunningham Lindsey told Insurance Age that it would be business as usual for brokers in the UK.

They added: “This transaction is about growth and improved service to our customers amid a competitive and complicated industry environment.

“Acquiring Cunningham Lindsey will enhance Sedgwick’s status as the leading global provider of innovative risk and benefit solutions and broadens our international footprint.”

The deal is subject to regulatory approval but is expected to complete in 2018.

It will create a business with over 20,000 staff and Jane Tutoki, CEO of Cunningham Lindsey told sister title Post that there were no plans for any redundancies.

Umbrella

Michael Arbour, Sedgwick group president commented: “Bringing the incomparable talent, expertise and robust global capabilities of Sedgwick, Vericlaim and Cunningham Lindsey under one umbrella is among the greatest stories to emerge from the claims industry in many years.

“This exciting development puts us in an optimal position to meet the increasingly complex needs of clients around the world.”

