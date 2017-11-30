Phil Barton – the Jelf and Bluefin rebrand Q&A

The Jelf CEO tackles rebranding offices, the potential for closures, client communication and why it chose Jelf over Bluefin for its name.

Marsh bought Jelf in 2015 and Bluefin in 2016.

Since then it has reorganised the management structure and this week announced plans to rebrand the overall offering as Jelf.

Industry experts described the latest step as “inevitable”.

Here, Jelf CEO Phil Barton shares the thinking behind the latest decision.

On the branding, does this mean that any Bluefin offices on the High Street will be rebranded as Jelf over time?

Yes. Bluefin offices will be rebranded over time, although the Bluefin name will continue to be used for several established Bluefin businesses, such as the Bluefin Network and Bluefin Sport.

Is this part of a wider reorganisation that will lead to cutting down and consolidating offices?

One of the attractions of Bluefin was the opportunity to broaden Marsh and Jelf’s community footprint across the UK.

Of Jelf and Bluefin’s combined 80 branches, there are only a very small number where offices of the two firms are near each other.

Over time, we may look to co-locate offices where it makes sense, but with closeness to the client and convenience for colleagues as the main lenses through which any decision will be made.

How will this rebrand be communicated to Jelf and Bluefin clients?

As we make the changes we will be communicating extensively with clients.

Over the past year, as we have brought Jelf and Bluefin together and expanded the services and products we have offered them, we are pleased with the positive feedback we have received.

Clients will of course also be kept fully informed around the rebrand programme in 2018.

Why did you choose Jelf over the Bluefin brand?

The Jelf name has been synonymous with community insurance broking in the UK for almost 30 years and has a strong reputation with clients.

While the Jelf name is being retained, aspects from Bluefin will also be incorporated into the new Jelf branding to combine the best of both brands.

