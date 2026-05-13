Biba 2026: Biba launches new ‘Ben the Broker’ campaign focused on cyber

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled the next stage of its national advertising campaign highlighting the value of insurance brokers to businesses.

Specifically, the new promotional push seeks to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of cyber insurance from its broker members.

Featuring ‘Ben the Broker’, the campaign builds on last year’s marketing drive – first revealed at its 2025 conference – which the trade body said had “achieved 47 million opportunities to read, watch or listen to Ben’s messages about the advice and choice that insurance brokers provide”.

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