WF Risks eyes new branches as CEO bemoans lack of M&A opportunities 

WF Risk Group has established a new office in Edinburgh under the sub-brand ‘WF Risk Insurance Brokers’ and is looking at other prospective launches across UK and Ireland headed by further senior hires.

The move comes amid the Belfast-headquartered Top 100 UK broker finding itself marginalised in the M&A space by consolidators and facing challenges in Ireland placing cover for businesses with interests on both sides of the border post-Brexit.

Former Marsh Commercial and Jelf Clark Thomson account executive Chris Rankin has been recruited as regional director in Edinburgh and will be based at a new office on George Street in the Scottish capital.

As part of the new push, Kennett Insurance Brokers