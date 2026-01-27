 Skip to main content
Tysers and Movo owner AUB to acquire Prestige creating £720m UK business

deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

AUB Group has agreed to buy 95.9% of Prestige Insurance Holdings for A$432m (£219m).

It describes Prestige as “a diversified insurance broking and underwriting platform in the UK with over £300m gross written premium,” and that it represented AUB’s entry into the UK MGA segment, “currently a largely untapped opportunity”.

AUB noted the deal “materially bolsters” AUB’s scale to be a £720m GWP business in the UK.

The Prestige insurance broking businesses includes AbbeyAutoline, Open and Direct, Bond Lovis & Find Insurance NI; the MGA arms includesPrestige Underwriting & Octane

