Blog: Can Biba sustain the momentum?

Biba’s CEO Graeme Trudgill, has hailed the organisation’s 2025 Manifesto as “the most successful one Biba has ever undertaken”. The question now is whether the trade body can maintain this impetus amid ambitious aspirations.

One of the ambitious elements in its 2026 Manifesto is the call for a new Financial Services Bill. It is, according to Biba, needed to carry out the proposals being worked on with the Treasury, including cross-cutting reforms, a review of the senior managers and certification regime, Financial Ombudsman Service changes, and shortening authorisation periods.

This is a big ask, especially considering the last such Bill was in 2000 with an update in 2023. Notably, it was absent from the King’s