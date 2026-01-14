Lloyd’s broker Servca acquires specialist PI book

Superian Insurance Group has acquired the renewal rights for O3 Specialty, a broker that specialises in professional indemnity cover for financial advisers.

Under the terms of the acquisition – Superian’s first of 2026 – Servca Specialty, a wholly owned subsidiary and broker at Lloyd’s, will assume responsibility for servicing and renewing O3’s existing book of business

“This acquisition aligns with our UK strategy of investing in high-quality specialty distribution and deepening our support for non-standard, complex risk solutions,” said Noah Jamal, pictured, founder and CEO at Superian Insurance Group.

“O3 Specialty has built a strong reputation in