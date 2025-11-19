Broker opens London office in former home of Winston Churchill

C&C Insurance Brokers has strengthened its presence in London with the opening of a new office in Mayfair.

It added the move was a “significant milestone in C&C’s ongoing southern expansion”, providing a dedicated base for both clients and colleagues in and around London.

The broker has hired Phil Caffery to head up the new branch.

The decision follows the appointment of a permanent London-based business development executive earlier this year; and C&C noted its property development, sports, technology, commercial