Specialist Leeds broker enters “next stage” with rebrand

Andrew Middleton, C&C
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

C&C Insurance Brokers has launched C&C Employee Benefits as its rebranded health and wellbeing arm.

The firm said the new name for C&C Healthcare (Leeds), signified “the next stage in the development of the independent broker, which will continue to be led by co-founder Andrew Middleton, who established the business seven years ago”.

C&C Employee Benefits aims to centre on three key pillars: healthcare, protection and wellbeing.

Wellbeing protection

“Health insurance remains at the heart of everything we do,” said Middleton, director of C&C Employee Benefits, pictured, “but the workplace has

