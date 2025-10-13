Broker Expo 2025: Claims brokers and account execs should talk more, especially during soft market

The soft market should encourage greater communication between frontline account executives and claims staff within broking firms, especially as insurers give closer scrutiny to claims.

That was one of the headline conclusions during the session Claims innovation: Speed, service, and fighting fraud in 2025 at Broker Expo in the Birmingham NEC last week.

Tom England, head of claims at PIB Insurance Brokers, told delegates: “A soft market should really be positive for the clients with better capacity, lower rates and you’d hope wider wordings. But what we are seeing is a real tightening of the review of policy wordings.

“And as a consequence, there are delays in settlements, demand