 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ex-Tempcover team launch new short-term insurance broker Covertime

Alan Inskip
Tempcover

A team of senior ex-Tempcover employees has formally re-entered the UK insurance market with Covertime, a new start-up broker focused on short-term cover.

Among those involved in launching the app-based insurance provider are former Tempcover founder and CEO Alan Inskip, as CEO, and former chief product officer Paul Salter, as chief underwriting officer. 

Former Tempcover chairman Peter Barrett is also listed as a co-founder, director and shareholder on Companies House.

According to LinkedIn, the founding team also includes Tempcover’s former associate of finance Michael Wynne as director of finance; director of operations and compliance Samantha

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: