Ex-Tempcover team launch new short-term insurance broker Covertime

A team of senior ex-Tempcover employees has formally re-entered the UK insurance market with Covertime, a new start-up broker focused on short-term cover.

Among those involved in launching the app-based insurance provider are former Tempcover founder and CEO Alan Inskip, as CEO, and former chief product officer Paul Salter, as chief underwriting officer.

Former Tempcover chairman Peter Barrett is also listed as a co-founder, director and shareholder on Companies House.

According to LinkedIn, the founding team also includes Tempcover’s former associate of finance Michael Wynne as director of finance; director of operations and compliance Samantha