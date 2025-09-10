What next for Jensten Group after the Bain Capital buyout?

With Bain Capital investment now secured, content director Jonathan Swift outlines what the market might expect from Jensten Group as it enters a new era.

After what seemed like months, maybe years of speculation, Jensten swapped one private equity house for another at the beginning of September with Bain Capital replacing Livingbridge as its financial backer.

The move is eye-catching in that it marks another sizable top 100 broking asset with £75m or more of UK revenue (based on the upcoming 2025 Insurance Age listing) deciding to either double down on its present investment partner/s, go again with a new supporter or a combination of both.

We