Bain Capital to acquire Jensten Group

Bain Capital, the global private investment firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Jensten Group from Livingbridge.

The investment is being made by the dedicated insurance investing platform of Bain Capital.

Founded in 1986 as Coversure, Jensten operates across retail broking, wholesale, and managing general agent segments, with 35 offices in nine regions throughout the UK and Ireland.

In a joint statement issued today, the parties said Bain Capital will partner closely with Jensten’s management team “to invest in sales and distribution, technology and operations to further enhance the company’s client service