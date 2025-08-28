 Skip to main content
AUB international revenue jumped to £232.3m in ‘pivotal year’

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Australian insurance broking firm AUB Group has reported that its international arm, which includes Tysers wholesale and its UK retail business, saw revenues jump 13.3% to A$465.9m (£232.3m) for the year to 30 June 2025.

The announcement came 12 months after AUB Group agreed to acquire an 80% equity stake in the Movo Group of Companies.

The AUB international arm that also includes its global hubs including Singapore, Belgium, Miami and Dubai reported earnings before interest and taxes of A$109.6m, which was up 10.2%.

International profit before tax attributable to equity holders of the parent company was A$104.1m, up from A$96.8m in 2024.

Overall the group reported revenue of A$1.5bn and gross written premium of A

