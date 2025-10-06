Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: £6m – £7.5m of UK general insurance revenue
Attis Group - Bedford Insurance Services Group - Clear Business (Verastar) - Circle Group - Denis.O Brown Insurance Brokers - Got You Covered - JCB Insurance Services (JCB Holdings) - M&DH Insurance – Macbeth - Patons Insurance - Principal Insurance - Protect Risk Management (UBT Corporate Discretionary Trust) - Quote Me Today - SPB Group - Wesleyan Financial Services (Wesleyan Assurance Society)Attis Group
Head office: Millshaw, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 8EG https://attisinsurancebrokers.com
Number of UK offices including HQ: 7
Significant members of exec: CEO Joe Henderson
Steve Farrow, managing director, Attis Insurance Brokers Limited
