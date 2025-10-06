 Skip to main content
Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: £6m – £7.5m of UK general insurance revenue

Attis Group - Bedford Insurance Services Group - Clear Business (Verastar) - Circle Group - Denis.O Brown Insurance Brokers - Got You Covered - JCB Insurance Services (JCB Holdings) - M&DH Insurance – Macbeth - Patons Insurance - Principal Insurance - Protect Risk Management (UBT Corporate Discretionary Trust) - Quote Me Today - SPB Group - Wesleyan Financial Services (Wesleyan Assurance Society)

Attis Group

Head office: Millshaw, Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 8EG https://attisinsurancebrokers.com

Number of UK offices including HQ: 7

Significant members of exec: CEO Joe Henderson

Steve Farrow, managing director, Attis Insurance Brokers Limited

Significant subsidiaries and or trading brands

Significant subsidiaries:

Attis

