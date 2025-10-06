 Skip to main content
Top 100 UK Brokers 2025: £40m – £50m of UK general insurance revenue

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Acrisure - Business Insurance Solutions (Centurian Enterprise Trust) -Hastings Insurance Services [Sampo] - Lucida Group – Miller - Seventeen Group

Acrisure

Head office address: 9th Floor, 40 Leadenhall Street, London EC3A 2BJ / Acrisure.co.uk. 

Number of UK offices including HQ: 15 offices in the UK

Significant members of the exec:

Jason Howard, CEO Acrisure InternationalMark McIlquham, CEO Acrisure UKSimon Hedley, CEO Acrisure Reinsurance

Significant subsidiaries and or trading brands:

Acrisure UK Broking LimitedAcrisure Reinsurance UK Limited (Acrisure London Wholesale and Acrisure Re International Facultative Limited)Acrisure Re Corporate

