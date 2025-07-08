 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Cheesbrough outlines M&A and tech plans as Movo enters ‘2.0’ growth phase

Lea Cheesbrough, Movo

The Movo Group of Companies is poised to enter a new period of M&A activity and member sign-up following the sale of a majority equity stake to AUB in October 2024.

That was the rallying cry from Movo Partnership CEO Lea Cheesbrough, pictured, as she noted ongoing – albeit with a downturn – M&A among brokers, Applied System’s partial pull back from the UK market, and the firepower of Movo’s owner all offered ample opportunities to take all of its businesses to the “next level”.

Filled 2025 quota

She told Insurance Age: “[Our AR network] Movo Partnership has 125 brokers signed up today, we control £170m of gross written premium and have hit 50 members of staff

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Brendan Devine_Atec Group - November 2023
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group

In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.

Superscript CEO Chris Barclay
Interview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay

Newly appointed Superscript CEO Chris Barclay tells Jonathan Swift about its plans to enter motor, reduce the number of insurers it works with and treble in size to over £100m GWP after shaking off its insurtech tag to become a truly digital insurance broker.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: