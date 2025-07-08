Cheesbrough outlines M&A and tech plans as Movo enters ‘2.0’ growth phase

The Movo Group of Companies is poised to enter a new period of M&A activity and member sign-up following the sale of a majority equity stake to AUB in October 2024.

That was the rallying cry from Movo Partnership CEO Lea Cheesbrough, pictured, as she noted ongoing – albeit with a downturn – M&A among brokers, Applied System’s partial pull back from the UK market, and the firepower of Movo’s owner all offered ample opportunities to take all of its businesses to the “next level”.

Filled 2025 quota

She told Insurance Age: “[Our AR network] Movo Partnership has 125 brokers signed up today, we control £170m of gross written premium and have hit 50 members of staff