 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Starpeak renews binder with Axa XL’s UK and Lloyd’s business

Takeover merger jigsaw
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Digital distributor of specialist insurance products, Starpeak, has renewed its binder arrangement with Axa XL’s UK and Lloyd’s business, marking the 10th year of the partnership.

The binder provides capacity for the next 12 months and Starpeak claimed it “reaffirms the relationship and represents a continued commitment to expanding and enhancing insurance offerings for customers in the sector”.

The partnership began in April 2015, with cover for personal trainers, sports clubs, and coaching businesses. In late 2017, the portfolio expanded to include sports travel and personal accident insurance.

As we look ahead, this relationship remains central to our long-term strategy

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

data strategy for AI
Biba launches AI guide to help members

The British Insurance Brokers has launched a new guide, sponsored by Markel, to help members understand how artificial intelligence might be beneficially incorporated into their business.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: