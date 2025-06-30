Starpeak renews binder with Axa XL’s UK and Lloyd’s business

Digital distributor of specialist insurance products, Starpeak, has renewed its binder arrangement with Axa XL’s UK and Lloyd’s business, marking the 10th year of the partnership.

The binder provides capacity for the next 12 months and Starpeak claimed it “reaffirms the relationship and represents a continued commitment to expanding and enhancing insurance offerings for customers in the sector”.

The partnership began in April 2015, with cover for personal trainers, sports clubs, and coaching businesses. In late 2017, the portfolio expanded to include sports travel and personal accident insurance.

As we look ahead, this relationship remains central to our long-term strategy