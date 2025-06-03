Insurance Age

Dickson Group buys Northern Ireland broker

Northern Ireland 3D map
Dickson Group has made its first purchase of 2025 snapping up DTM Insurance Brokers based in Holywood, Northern Ireland.

The return to buying for Omagh-headquartered Dickson came with the promise of striking further deals this year.

It previously bought Kerr Group in 2023 and the latest acquisition takes its count to 14 since being founded in 1992.

We intend to make further acquisitions to grow our business and to widen our presence throughout the Province. We expect to announce further acquisitions later in the year.

The Top 100 UK broker, still 100% family-owned with 150 staff, now has a network of 15 offices

