Jensten’s £1m investment in fledgling brokers, one year on

Jordan Maskell, network director at Jensten Group, has updated Insurance Age one year on from the announcement of its plans to invest up to £1m through Coversure to help people start their own brokers.

Investment

The entry route was aimed at brokers with around 10 years’ experience that believe they are ready to set up their own firm, but do not have access to the upfront capital needed to leave an employed role to build their own business.

Investments were made through Coversure.

Under the terms of the three-year AR commitment to Coversure, brokers accepted for the incubation scheme had all their setup costs for the first six months of trading fully covered. This included IT services, PI cover