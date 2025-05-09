Broking Success: Pipeline of talent

CJ Insurance, specialists in close protection, security and defence has a pipeline of talent through the business, according to managing director James Clarke, as he targets doubling its size over the next five years.

How was the business originally set up?

Ellie Kennewell, head of CJ Protect and operations: It was set up by James’s parents, Jeff and Denise Clarke, in 1993. It was actually set up in the spare bedroom of their house. Jeff spent most of his time on the road, going out and getting clients.

James Clarke: He came from a Birmingham background. So in those days, he brought a bit of a different broking style to rural Herefordshire. He went on his own in 1993 continuing to look after the clients that he